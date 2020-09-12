Tropical Storm Sally forms right off the South Florida coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yep, it must be 2020 as another tropical record is about to fall. The NHC began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 19 at 5 p.m. Friday.

Now the storm has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Sally making it the earliest 18th Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the old record set by Stan on October 5, 2005

The system has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and its moving west at 7 mph. Forecasters predict 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches across west-central and southern Florida, including the Florida Keys, through Sunday.

The Tropical Storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane once it is over open water in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sally could intensify to a strong tropical storm or even Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Mississippi/Louisiana coastline early Wednesday morning.

Other tropical issues are still in play, but are far out to the east and will need to be watched later next week.