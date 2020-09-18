Dry Friday, Richard says expect a wet and windy weekend

Mainly dry today with limited rain chances along our beaches. As the flow becomes west/northwest following a weak frontal passage, high pressure will build to our north and usher in a surge moisture across northeast Florida resulting in a few showers, storms along our coastal zones.

Weekend: High pressure will strengthen over the weekend increasing a gusty, northeasterly wind pattern. Isolated to scattered showers along the beaches and coastal zones late Saturday and Sunday. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies over the area Saturday. Limited rain chances for southeast Georgia as drier moves in. Northeast Florida will see higher chances for showers and afternoon storms. Similar conditions Sunday as drier air will press further south into northeast FL.

Today: Cloudy at times with a slight chance of showers along our area beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 80s for southeast Georgia, mid to upper 80s for northeast Florida. Rain chances 10-20 percent. Wind W/NW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with increasing northeast wind and rain at times. Cloudy with wind driven rain mainly across northeast Florida with rain limited to coastal zones of southeast Georgia, 40-70 percent. Highs in the 70s to low 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind N/NE 15-20mph.

Looking ahead: Blustery weekend with cloudy skies and rain at times. Cooler start to the work week with limited rain chances.

7am 72

8am 75

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 86

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 80

10pm 78

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 7:28 pm