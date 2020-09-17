The Good, The Bad and The Ugly of this upcoming Nor’easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clearly the tropics have totally dominated our weather story the past 4 months, something that I believe won’t likely repeat for another decade. This hurricane season we have had to deal with (so far) twenty named storms, with eight cyclones, including FOUR hurricanes (one major) to hit the United States. Luckily, the death toll has been relatively low and damage is only in the low tens of billions of dollars.

None of which have directly impacted Jacksonville, yet, starting this upcoming weekend will be a multi-multi day nor’easter that will likely cause significant issues for a good number of people who live along any tidal waterway and for those who live at the beach.

A massive high pressure will develop over eastern Canada, then build down the east coast of the United States. The result will be strong northeast winds that will help surge the Atlantic Ocean into area waterways, up into the dunes along area beaches, plus push localized (not every backyard) heavy downpours that will cause some street flooding.

As of right now, it appears the areas to be most impacted will be in St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties.

But first let’s talk about The Good, Canadian air will push down south into Southern Georgia ans west of US301 in Florida, that would include Gainesville to Lake City to Waycross to Brunswick, Georgia. This Canadian air will result in bringing those areas some of the best weather they will have experienced since this past (Covid) spring. Starting Sunday morning average morning temperatures will be around 60° each sunrise. Each sunrise will be met with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, with more sunshine the further inland you live in South Georgia.

Outside a few brief passing showers, there will be some great weather there in Georgia and inland Florida.

Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Morning Low 70° 64° 61° 62° 61° 63° Afternoon High 80° 75° 74° 77° 78° 85° Sky Conditions Cloudy Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy Partly Cloudy Sunny Sunny Rainfall Breezy Showers 0.50″ Breezy Showers 0.50″ A Few Sprinkles Winds Northeast 15-25 mph Northeast 15-30 mph Northeast 15-25 mph Easterly 10-20 mph Easterly 10-15 mph Easterly 10-15 mph

And now The Bad (not-so-good), Coastal counties in Florida, basically east of US301, including Duval (Jacksonville).

Northeasterly winds will dominate, there will be beach wind gusts on Sunday evening into Monday morning around 40 mph, especially from Jacksonville Beach to Flagler Beach. These gusts of wind could cause your lights to flicker (or briefly go off), there will be an occasional heavy downpour with a near constant threat of showers from Saturday through next Wednesday. There are and will be numerous advisories, warnings for those who live along the tidal Intracoastal and rivers.

Here’s a breakdown

Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Coastal Flood Warnings ??

(Not issued yet, but maybe on Sunday) High Tides about

1′ above normal High Tides about

2′ above normal High Tides about

+2′ above normal High Tides about

+1′ above normal High Tides about

+1′ above normal High Tides about

1′ above normal High Tide (Jacksonville Beach) 10:06 am & 10:28 pm 10:57 am & 11:19 pm 11:50 am & -- 12:12 am & 12:47 pm 1:12 am & 1:54 pm 2:17 am & 2:56 pm Heavy Surf Advisories 4-6′ 6-9′ 8-10′ 6-8′ 5-7′ 3-5′ Rip Current Risk High Extreme Extreme High High High Rainfall 1/2″ Passing

Downpours 1″ Passing

Downpours 1/2″ Passing

Downpours Scattered

Beach Showers Scattered

Beach Showers Scattered

Beach Showers Winds NE 10-20 mph NE 15-25 mph NE 15-25 mph NE 10-20 mph NE 10 NE 10

The UGLY. Where the worst of the nor’easter will hit.

Beaches (inland to the St. Johns River) in St. Johns, Flagler, Putnam (eastern) and Flagler counties, including Palm Coast, St. Augustine, The World Golf, Palatka. Here the northeast winds will really pound the beaches with beach erosion likely, could lose significant amounts. Some homes maybe be threatened, it all depends on how the winds are hitting the coast, slight windshifts do make a difference, the downside is we are looking at 5 days (or more of these winds).

Rainfall will be more excessive, with a few locations likely to see more than 4″ of rain, given how satuarated we are we could some inland flooding.

Winds will be higher, with beach gusts to 40 mph (or higher).