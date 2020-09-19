Wind and waves rock the coast in Nor’easter

Our strong nor’easter starts today and it doesn’t go away until Wednesday.

Those northeast winds only get stronger. The increasing wind surge will push showers across the area through the day with rain focusing toward St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam counties this afternoon.

Those areas will pick up more rain than areas around Jacksonville and points northward.

North to NE increase to 17-20 mph range with a few gusts to 25-30 mph along the coast.

A wind advisory continues through Monday with a few peak gusts reaching 40 mph in heavier shower activity this afternoon and tonight along the coast.

Beach erosion will be significant since the event could last for 5 days.

Not everyone gets the same impacts. Rain will be less further inland with lower wind speeds in the 10-20 mph, gusts around 30.

Cooler temps in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees last all weekend with the breeze and mostly cloudy skies.

Heavier rain could result in flooding issues across Flagler, St Johns County areas this afternoon and evening.