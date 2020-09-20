Done with the nor’easter?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Quick update the nor’easter... All of the Coastal Warnings continue including: Coastal Flood Warning, Gale Warning, Heavy Surf, Extreme Rip Current Risk.

The nor’easter which rolled in on Saturday morning has shifted from the rains of Saturday to windy, tidal flooding conditions that will persist for days. The heavy rains seen on Saturday are over with the heaviest amounts in St. Johns County near St. Augustine which saw up to 2 1/2″ of rain, much lesser amounts to about 1/2″ occurred in Duval County. Winds have been gusty and generally under 30 mph in inland areas, but those winds have been much higher along the coast with 43 mph winds at Mayport and 48 mph winds at Marineland. See images below.

Tidal flooding has been taken place at high tide and these high tides will continue to run 1 to 1-1/2 feet above normal high tide through this work week.

What next? Expect passing coastal showers each day through Wednesday. Some of these will be fast movers and that can soak you real quick and umbrellas may not be your best bet in these gusty winds.

Moderate flood levels

Similar levels are being seen along the Nassau, Trout and Coastal St. Mary's Rivers as well.

