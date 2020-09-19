Nor’easter conditions whipping up along Jacksonville area beaches

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Coastal showers started early at Jacksonville Beach on Saturday as a nor’easter conditions whipped up along the shore.

The beaches are forecast to experience unusually high surf and tides, dangerous currents, and strong winds throughout the weekend.

Jax Ready says regardless of your experience level, conditions will be extremely dangerous.

⚠️HIGH Rip Current Risk for Duval County beaches September 19 -21⚠️



🌊Dangerous ocean conditions are expected to increase throughout the weekend. Regardless of your experience level conditions will be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS.



In case of an emergency, call 911! pic.twitter.com/tVWxfN3mpI — JaxReady (@JaxReady) September 18, 2020

Jax Ready shared these tips:

Always swim near a lifeguard

Never underestimate the ocean’s strength

Call 911 if a lifeguard is not on duty – do not attempt to rescue someone in distress

Know what the color of the warning flags mean

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, stay calm, don’t fight the current, swim out then to shore. If you can’t do that, tread water or float and yell for help.

🌬️ Strong northeasterly winds will overspread coastal locations on Sat and will continue through Mon



🌊 Coastal Flooding is likely along the Atlantic Coast and the St. Johns River



🌧️ Heavy Rainfall Possible along the I-95 Corridor in northeast FL#flwx #gawx #jaxwx @JaxReady pic.twitter.com/pGFzzuwZnm — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 18, 2020

South of Jacksonville Beach, St. Johns County beaches posted on social media saying vehicle access gates are temporary closed because of high tides.

St. Johns County officials are urging people to use extreme caution while at the beach and to avoid swimming in the ocean altogether.

The county says some pedestrian access points may be affected, tidal flooding could lead to restricting on-beach driving, and there could be threats of coastal flooding and erosion.