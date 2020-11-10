Umbrella days continue even as the nor’easter begins to fade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What more can I tell you about the current weather pattern? Where a nor’easter has been pumping up our winds, rains, tides, surf and rip current risk? Yep, all that and some flooding along the St. Johns River will continue this morning but then improve as we get past lunch. Sounds great, yet, keep the umbrella handy even after the lunch hour. Showers will be lighting up Exact Track 4D all day.

For more on what weather ails we are having see the weather news section on News4Jax.

Sunrise temperatures will be a record warm low of 74° (old record is 71° in 2009) then with sunshine, our daytime temperatures will soar back into the 80s. Under mainly partly cloudy skies expect a high around 84°, which would match our record high of 84° for the day. Best chances of rain will be sunrise and near sundown with a few scattered storms possible. Easterly winds will still be a little gusty to 25 mph.

Wednesday, Veterans Day, a little drier but very warm with a few downpours still possible, especially in the evening hours. Sunrise low temperatures around 72° and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s, possibly matching the record high of 87° back in 1986. Rain chances will be there but not as high as the rest of the work week. The parade starts at 11:01 am and I would take an umbrella to the parade. Winds will be easterly up to 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday, with Eta again creeping back northward just off the Florida west coast, deep tropical moisture will be back over Jacksonville, which means high probability of rains and possible heavy rains. Daytime temps not quite as hot, but back in the mid 80s. Winds will be southeasterly up to 20 mph.

With a little luck, Eta will weaken and get pushed away from Florida (back westward into the Middle of the Gulf of Mexico) allowing for drier conditions and yet, warm near record breaking heat. Highs will be in the 80s with just a few afternoon showers. Winds will be more southwesterly 7-12 mph.