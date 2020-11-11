Mayor Curry: No plans for evacuations or shelters, for now, as Tropical Storm Eta approaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Storm Eta even though the changing course of the storm caught some off guard.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Wednesday he was briefed in the morning by the emergency operation center staff when they saw the storm shift.

“I would ask people to pay attention to local news," Curry said. "We don’t have any actions for people to take at this moment in time. They should be ready for storms,” Curry said He adds there is no expected evacuation but cautions that could change.

News4Jax reporters were in various areas of the city Wednesday checking to see how people were preparing.

For those living along Ken Knight Drive on the Northside, next to the Ribault River, there was a sense of dread.

People there remember three years ago when Hurricane Irma did major damage to homes. Some are still recovering.

Glenda Dickerson has been in the area for 11 years and she hates to think about what would happen if Eta dropped a lot of rain in the coming days.

“The unmentionable,” Dickerson said. “The flooding, no way to get from the back (of the neighbhorhood), no transportation to get out because it floods so bad. Alligators will be running around out of the river.”

Even though it’s a holiday, News4Jax was told city crews would be going throughout Jacksonville checking on trouble areas and Curry said as of Wednesday afternoon there are no plans for evacuations or shelters

“All those things are up for consideration but at this point, no decisions have been made so people need to stay tuned,” Curry said.

Curry is expected to provide more updates during a 5 p.m. press conference.

Dickerson said she believes the city should be doing more for those who live along Ken Knight Drive.

“(THEY) need to canvas the area more take care of all of the debris that’s back in our places that’s on city property,” Dickerson said.

She said she believes if the city did more it would help the water flow freely in the river instead of backing up into their homes.