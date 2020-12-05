It’s a weekend for layers as cool air moves in

Happy Saturday!

We’re off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s low 40s across SE GA and 40s and 50s across NE FL. Throughout the morning sunshine will fill our skies with highs climbing into the low 60s with breezy winds out of the northwest at 8-12 mph.

Overnight a few clouds will move in with lows dropping into the upper 30s low 40s.

Sunday will be a transition day ahead of our next cold front. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances will increase later Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

We’ll start off the week with a few clouds and showers as our next cold front moves through. Highs Monday will sit in the low 60s.

The cold front will pass Monday night leaving us chilly Tuesday with highs only in the upper 50s.