Chilly start before we climb above average this afternoon

Happy Thursday!

We’re off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s with clear skies. Today will definitely be a layer day needing that coat in the morning but warming up by mid afternoon.

Our skies will stay sunny through the day with highs this afternoon climbing slightly above average in the upper 60s with a few locations south of I-10 reaching that 70° mark.

Friday will be a carbon copy of today with highs in the low 70s, sunny skies and southeast winds 5-10 mph.

Our warming trend will follow us into the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s on Saturday.

Sunday will be even warmer in the mid 70s ahead of our next frontal system. A few more clouds will move in with rain chances increasing Sunday night into Monday morning.

Starting the beginning of next week our highs will return back to our seasonal averages in the mid 60s.