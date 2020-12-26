Another below average day on tap

Waking up to ice art on the patio furniture on Jacksonville's Westside near Cecil Field.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Saturday!

This morning we saw widespread frost. Make sure to share those fun frost or ice pictures with us in the Pins tab of our Weather Authority app or on News4Jax.com.

Throughout the day our temperatures will barely warm up to 50° under sunny skies with lighter winds out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Saturday night we are in for a lighter freeze with temperatures getting down into the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday will be sunny and ever-so-slightly less cold, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s low 60s.

If you’re heading to the Jags game Sunday kick-off is at 1p.m. and you may want to grab a jacket with highs around 60°.

Seasonal temperatures are back on Monday, with temperature warming into the cool mid-60s for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday we will wake up in the low 40s and warms into the mid-60s.

The 70s are back Wednesday and Thursday, but showers move in Thursday ahead of another cold front late on Thursday and shove us back into the chilly zone on Friday to kick-start to New Year.