Warmer start to the week, Richard says it looks like a wet start to 2021

Sunny and warmer as a weak, dry, cold front moves southward. Near seasonal highs today in the mid to upper 60s from I-10 north and the beaches. Upper 60s to low 70s for inland northeast Florida. Tonight, lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40 across southeast Georgia with low 40s near and along I-75. Mid 40s to low 50s across northeast Florida.

Tuesday will remain mainly dry with mostly sunny skies giving way to partly cloudy skies late. Near seasonal temperatures with widespread 60s.

Today: Open window weather today? Sunny skies with 60s across SE GA, 60s to low 70s for inland NE FL, upper 60s along our beaches. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Near seasonal temperatures today then chilly tonight with patchy fog inland.

Tuesday: A little cooler following the dry, cold front. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s for southeast Georgia, 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s to low 70s area wide. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog forming inland.

Looking ahead: Showers possible late Wednesday night. Partly cloudy and warm New Year’s Eve with scattered showers. Cloudy skies with showers New Year’s Day

7am 36

8am 38

10am 56

11am 61

12pm 65

3pm 68

5pm 65

8pm 54

10pm 51

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 5:35 pm