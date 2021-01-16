Windy plus chilly gives Jacksonville a “blustery” Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Blustery conditions are no fun if you have to be outdoors. Saturday morning will see sunrise temperatures around 40° and wind chill temperatures will be in the 30s. Lots of sunshine won’t help as day time highs scratch there way into the mid 50s. And that’s it.

After a windy and chilly day on Saturday, the winds calm down during evening, but that means even colder temperatures overnight. Calm winds and clear skies make for the perfect combination for maximum overnight cooling.

Inland areas will be most likely (the NWS may not actually put inland areas under a freeze warning, after all it is January and freezing temperatures are expected) be under a Freeze Warning- if so it will most likely exclude St Johns and Flagler counties and to the east of the St Johns River in Duval county. The areas under a Freeze Warning can expect temperatures to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s, which could kill some plants. For this freeze, you must protect your plants, pets, and people- but it is not a hard freeze, where we should be concerned about pools and pipes.

After a freezing start Sunday morning expect to warm up into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter and we are not expected to see freezing temperatures Sunday night thanks to building clouds overnight.

Monday, will be the mildest (although not truly mild) day of the next 3 days as partly cloudy skies will allow afternoon highs near 60°.