Breezy, cool and sunny Richard says temperatures tumble overnight

A blustery, cold day as drier and colder air moves over our area. Below normal temperatures today will feel cooler as north wind blows in at 15 - 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph then decreasing to 10-15 mph later today. Calm conditions tonight withmuch of the area expected to see frost by early Friday morning.

Thursday: Breezy and chilly. Wake up temperatures in the 40s area wide. Sunny skies with highs in the 50s. Wind NW 15-20 mph, then decreasing through the day. Clear skies with a freeze, frost likely.

Friday: Bundle up! Wake up temperatures in the 30s to mid 40s. Inland freeze, frost likely. Afternoon highs in the 50s across southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s across northeast Florida. Clear and cool overnight.

Looking ahead: Frost possible inland early Saturday, warmer Sunday with showers developing late.

7am 51

8am 48

10am 52

12pm 53

3pm 55

5pm 53

8pm 48

10pm 45

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 6:00 pm