Warm end to the week, then a cloudy, wet weekend

Dense fog inland through 10am, coastal areas through 1pm. As winds increases, fog will clear first across our southern zones around 10 AM and then across northeast FL and southeast GA by noon. Becoming warm under partly cloudy skies. An onshore flow will keep temps along the immediate coast a little cooler. A slight chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Expect this activity to develop between the St Johns River basin and highway 301 then track northeastward toward the Atlantic this evening. Patchy to dense fog overnight, Friday morning. Friday expect areas of dense fog in the morning. Another warm afternoon with increasing rain chances. Locally heavy rain late Friday and through the weekend.

Thursday: Foggy start to the day under cloudy skies. Becoming partly cloudy and warmer. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Foggy start with cloudy skies and drizzle. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Clouds will increase with showers building through the day. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Rain chances will increase through the day and continue overnight.

Looking ahead: Rain chances with locally heavy rain possible through the weekend.

7am 58

8am 60

10am 67

12pm 74

3pm 80

5pm 78

8pm 68

11pm 65

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 6:12 pm