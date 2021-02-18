Cloudy, damp this morning Richard says showers, storms return this afternoon, tonight

DENSE FOG THIS MORNING

ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS WITH LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LATE THIS AFTERNOON SE GA AND AFTER MIDNIGHT NE FL

A lifting warm and dense fog this morning with mist and drizzle - Advisory through 10am followed by a warm and breezy afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop over the Suwannee Valley and interior SE GA this afternoon with locally heavy rainfall possible. A few strong to severe storms may occur by late afternoon in this area. Damaging winds with hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. The threat of severe weather will shift south during the evening hours.

A cold front will push through SE GA late tonight and move into NE FL after midnight. Storms will weaken overnight but rain will linger Friday morning especially over NE FL and continue through early evening.

Today: Foggy start then cloudy to partly sunny. Clouds will build with showers possible by late tonight and after midnight for northeast Florida. Coverage expands through Friday.

Friday: Increasing instability as a cold front approaches, bringing rounds of rain through the evening, 80-100 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 50s for southeast Georgia, 60s to 70s for northeast Florida. Rain continues through Friday evening.

Looking ahead: Chilly, sunny this weekend.

7am 54

8am 56

10am 70

12pm 78

3pm 81

5pm 79

8pm 72

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 6:18 pm