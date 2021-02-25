Sunny skies and smiles, Richard says it could also be sunny skies and sneezes

Sunny skies this afternoon with wind turning east at 5-10 mph. Clear and mild overnight with above normal temperatures as we wrap up the week.
Today: Sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70 to low 80s. NW/E 5-10 mph. Mostly clear overnight with light patchy fog possible.
Friday: Patchy fog for inland areas with lows in the 50s areawide. Mostly clear skies will become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores.
Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Grasses...8.5
Looking ahead: Above normal temperatures continue this weekend. A slight chance of showers late Sunday.
7am 42
8am 44
10am 63
12pm 72
3pm 77
5pm 75
8pm 64
11pm 58
Sunrise: 6:57 am
Sunset: 6:23 pm