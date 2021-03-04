It’s a U-turn Thursday as sunshine returns

Not quite half for the month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Falcon 9 rocket launch is anticipated to take place around 3:24 a.m.

Always cool to see at night.

And our skies are clearing out making viewing it possible. Plus, with clear skies, our sunrise morning temperatures are going to be rather cold/chilly. Mostly in the 40s, there will be some area beaches that will start off around 50°.

Basically, layer up as there will be milder afternoon temperatures.

By mid afternoon our highs, under super sunny skies will be around 70°. The exception will be along the coast. Beaches will remain in the 60s despite the bright sunshine.

Friday will be similar, a chilly start in the 40s, then super sunny (at first) with afternoon temps around 70°.

Late in the day, clouds build and then misty/chilly conditions will dominate Saturday.

Yep, back to “Ugh weather”.

Saturday’s high will be in the 50s, with just a few rays of sunshine as a bands of light rains roll across the area.

Sunday through Wednesday will see slowly improving conditions, as sunshine will warm afternoon highs back into the 70s.

Nice!

