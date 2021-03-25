Make it a FOUR-peat of near record heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Waking up Thursday morning, we will see a few patches of dense fog, mostly along I-95 in Clay, St. Johns, Putnam and inland Flagler counties. Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 50s inland, around 60° downtown and the Southside with area beaches starting off in the low 60s. Sunrise is at 7:24 a.m. and due to some high clouds, it could be fairly spectacular.

Sunshine will reign throughout the day, the UV index will be in the very high range, which means a sunburn could develop within 20 minutes without sunscreen. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 70s and be just shy of 80° by lunch. During the typical heat of the day, mid-afternoon, say around 3 p.m. our temperatures will peak in the upper 80s along and west of I-95, to the mid-70s at area beaches. By 5p.m. the cool sea breeze at area beaches will start to push onshore (westward) causing temperatures to cool back into the 60s. Afternoon sea breeze winds will be southeast 10-16 mph.

Tomorrow evening will be beautiful, really pleasant as evening temperatures cool back into the 70s. Sunset is at 7:40 a.m.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, rinse and repeat.

NICE!