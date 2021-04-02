Near freezing start to our holiday weekend

Happy Fri-yay! We were definitely on the cooler side today with highs only in the upper 50s low 60s with gusty winds.

Overnight the cold air makes a comeback. Lows Saturday morning could reach freezing (32°) for our inland counties to the west of the St. Johns River. Those along the coast will drop into the mid to low 40s. Long story short, it is going to be cold. On a night like tonight you’ll want to bring those sensitive plants inside or cover them up.

There is a Frost Advisory for out inland counties to the west of I-95 across SE GA and NE FL until 9am Saturday morning.

During the day Saturday our highs will sit below average in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies and winds breezy out of the NW 8-12 mph.

Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly once again in the low 40s. This could make for a chilly morning Easter Sunday. Especially for a sunrise service.

Easter Sunday we’ll see sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. During morning and evening hours you’ll still want a jacket handy.

Starting Monday the heat makes a comeback leaving us in the mid to upper 80s by midweek.