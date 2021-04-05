Sun-sational! Warmer work week to come

Sunny skies with near seasonal highs this afternoon. A light Atlantic sea breeze will develop at coastal locations around noon and then progress inland.

Clear and cool tonight. High pressure over our area will gradually weaken as it shifts southward this afternoon.

A little warmer Tuesday and Wednesday as our flow becomes more southerly. Sunny skies will become partly cloudy later in the week.

Today: Sunn and seasonal today with highsin the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Tuesday: Clear skies with patchy fog inland. Wake up temperatures in the 40s inland, low 50s beachside. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Pollen: Juniper, Oak, Bayberry ... 9.4

Looking ahead: Open windows will lead to open umbrellas by the end on the week.

7am 44

8am 46

9am 55

10am 63

11am 69

12pm 73

3pm 77

4pm 79

5pm 78

8pm 67

10pm 61

11pm 60

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 7:48 pm