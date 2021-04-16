Wet weather pattern settles in through the weekend

Happy Fri-YAY! After a mild day in the 70s we’re heading into a damp Friday night that may put a damper on some of your Friday night plans.

Heavy rainfall with a few imbedded thunderstorms continue to build over the Gulf and will track east tonight across northeast Florida. Timing for these showers will be from 4pm-8pm tonight before drying out.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s low 60s with light winds.

Saturday will be a wet weather day that’s for sure. Periods of heavy rainfall will move in early around 4am and last through the morning. This will be a cool and cloudy rain with a few rumbles of thunder that will last until 10am before drying out during the afternoon. Rainfall totals during this time will sit between 0.50″-1″ with locally higher amounts.

Estimated Rainfall Totals Through Saturday Night

Afternoon isolated storms will build again around 3pm and last through 9pm. These storms could be on the stronger side with high winds and possible hail.

Saturday afternoon highs will sit in the mid 70s.

Sunday morning will be another day filled with off and on showers. Southeast Georgia can expect some heavy rainfall early Sunday morning before drying out.

Those across northeast Florida can expect and few showers Sunday morning but the bulk of the rainfall will move in Sunday evening as a frontal system stalls to our south. This front will sit near our southern counties including St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam through Tuesday.

Sunday afternoon highs will sit in the low 70s.

This pattern will allow for periods of heavy rainfall Sunday night through Tuesday mainly south of I-10. Those southern counties can expect another 1-2 inches of rainfall those days.

Starting Wednesday we’ll dry out through the end of the 7-day stretch.