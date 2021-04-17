Another round of rain tracks east Saturday morning

Happy Saturday!

It’s another wet weather day, that’s for sure. Periods of heavy rainfall will move in early mainly south of I-10 and across Southeast Georgia.

This will be a cool and cloudy rain for most of us with a few rumbles of thunder that will last until lunch before drying out during the afternoon. Rainfall totals during this time will sit between 0.50″-1″ with locally higher amounts.

Afternoon isolated storms will build again around 4 pm and last through the evening. These storms could be on the stronger side with high winds and possible hail.

Saturday afternoon highs will struggle to reach low 70s for most with the chance for mid to upper 70s further south.

Estimated Rain Totals Through Saturday Night (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Sunday morning will be another day filled with off and on showers. Southeast Georgia can expect some heavy rainfall overnight into early Sunday morning.

Those across northeast Florida can expect showers Sunday morning but the bulk of the rainfall will move in Sunday evening as a frontal system stalls to our south. This front will sit near our southern counties including St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam through Tuesday. New rainfall totals could climb to 2+ inches at this point. Localized flooding is definitely a concern.

Sunday afternoon highs will sit in the low 70s.

This pattern will allow for periods of heavy rainfall Sunday night through Tuesday mainly south of I-10. Those southern counties can expect another 1-2 inches of rainfall Monday through Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday we’ll dry out through the end of the 7-day stretch.