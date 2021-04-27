The pattern contiues, Warm, dry and a nice breeze

Breezy, dry and warm pattern continues.

Breezy under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Onshore wind will pick up through the day out of the southeast at 10-15 mph, up to 20 mph along our beaches. Near seasonal afternoon highs will give way to lighter wind and a mild evening.

The dry pattern continues Wednesday.

Today: Partly cloudy with breezy southeast wind. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Clear and cool overnight with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Patchy fog and cool. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Clear skies will become partly cloudy as highs climb to the 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Much warmer Thursday with showers, storms possible Friday, this weekend.

Pollen: 7.5 Bayberry, Oak, Grass

7am 60