Evening thundershowers will be “around” Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cold front will be moving through, bringing us better, cooler and beautiful weather for Mother’s Day weekend. But we aren’t there yet. That means hot, breezy conditions this evening. A few “pop-up” thundershowers have been happening either side of the Florida Georgia line. These will spread further north into Georgia and south into Florida. These will be scattered and many folks won’t get a big downpour, but may hear a rumble of thunder or two.

Evening temperatures will quickly come off the toasty low 90s back down into the 80s. By Thursday morning, low temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Very warm.

Thursday, the cold front will be overhead and this will be the trigger for multiple rounds of thundershowers throughout the day.

Clouds and cooler temperatures will also be around as afternoon highs will be about 10° cooler, highs will be in the low 80s. Chances of rain are high, about a 65% chance of thundershowers. Rainfall amounts will be light, but a few backyards may see up to an inch of rain.

Friday and Saturday will be (possibly) the beast back to back spring days we will see before summer really settles in with heat and humidity.

Both mornings will see sunrise temperatures in the 40s (inland and in Georgia) and beaches will start off around 60°. That doesn’t sound all that cool, but it will be as cool as we may see for many months.

Mother’s Day will have beautiful skies, as the sun will be dominate and the UV Index will be in the Very High / Extreme range. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s.