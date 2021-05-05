Severe storm threat builds for Georgia, including South Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe storms have been widespread the past few days throughout the South. Tornadoes, severe hail, damaging storm winds and heavy rainfall have been spreading ever closer towards Jacksonville. The good news? These heavier/severe storms are likely to fade before reaching Jacksonville.

But in South Georgia?

Although the Storm Prediction Center (where severe storm and tornado watches are issued) are not leaning towards a severe thunderstorm watch for South Georgia, but... I am getting a sneaking suspicion they may issue one as forecast models are hinting at an area of potentially severe storms during the lunch hour in Central and Southern Georgia.

If you live in Georgia, make sure you have the Weather Authority App on your phone and with Push Alerts allowed.

Including the Florida Panhandle

Locally in Jacksonville, Wednesday will be much like it was on Tuesday, when we tied the record high temperature. High temperature on Tuesday reached 93°, whew! Hazy sunshine and very warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will once again get into the 90s, but come up short of the record high. The old record is 94° set back in 1894.

There will be a few afternoon and evening downpours, so keep your umbrella nearby for fast developing afternoon and evening sea breeze (up and down I-95) thundershowers. Best chances will be between 2-8 p.m. Yes, thundershowers may linger throughout the early evening hours, after all the sun doesn’t set until after 8 p.m.

Thursday will see the bulk of the waning energy from the storms in Georgia, reach Jacksonville and areas south of town. Thursday’s greatest threats will be in Florida with areas from Gainesville to Palatka to St. Augustine likely to see a heavy thunderstorms (or two). Highs will be cooler as winds shift from the southwest to the northwest and this will set us up fro a great Mother’s Day weekend, starting on Friday morning.