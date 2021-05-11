Umbrella days return to Jacksonville

Dry start, as it is afternoon thundershowers that we will be watching.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mother’s Day weekend will likely be the best weekend weather day we will see all year. Blue skies and sunshine! Granted, it may have been a touch chilly Saturday morning and evening. Saturday morning started at 46° and we had a high of 78° by Saturday evening there was a chilly breeze.

Heading into Tuesday, skies will have filled with clouds and the threat of rain will quickly build.

Tuesday will start off umbrella days. What’s an “umbrella day”? It is a period of days where you may need an umbrella. Beyond rain chances, highs will be nearing 90° by 3 pm and this heat will kick-off a few evening thundershowers.

It is Wednesday where the thundershowers will begin to expand and the rain threat will be widespread in Georgia with later in the day storms around Jacksonville.

Highs will be in the 80s but a cold front will end that and by Thursday, our temperatures will be in the 60s and maybe only the 50s in Georgia. Rain chances will be high on Thursday, but they will be mainly misty rains throughout the day.

Ad

Our weekend should clear up nicely, but come up short as being as nice as Mother’s Day weekend.