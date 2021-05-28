One more day of heat before a brief cool down

Happy Fri-YAY!

We are in for another toasty day with highs in the mid to low 90s, sunny skies and winds west 5-10 mph.

Once again, models are picking up on a slight chance (20%) for a sea breeze shower later this afternoon.

Heading into the weekend we’ll start to switch things up. Isolated rain chances return Saturday and Sunday ahead of our next frontal system. This will leave us slightly cooler for Memorial day.

Saturday we can expect partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 90s and a chance (40%) for afternoon thunderstorms ahead of our next cool front. Rainfall totals look to be less than a quarter of a inch for most of us.

Sunday will be slightly drier with highs in the upper 80s low 90s.

Monday we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and a slight (20%) chance for isolated shower. Highs will only climb into the mid 80s with a bit of a breeze.

Scattered rain chances will stay in our forecast for a good portion of next week.

