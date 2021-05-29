Chance for scattered showers to kick start the holiday weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s low 70s.

Once again afternoon high will be on the warmer side in the low 90s with a bit more humidity in the air. Winds will be southwest 8-12 mph.

Starting late morning/early afternoon we’ll increase our rain chance across Southeast Georgia ahead of our next “cool” front. These strong will bring brief periods of heavy rainfall with a few rumbles of thunder.

These storms will sink into the Northeast Florida ahead of the front after 1 p.m. and will last through the afternoon. We’re not expecting a washout but it’s important to ride out the storms while they pass briefly.

Most locations will see less than half an inch of rainfall.

We’ll dry out overnight while the front sinks into south Florida.

Sunday will be a bit cooler in the mid to upper 80s, mostly sunny with winds northwest 5-10 mph.

Come Memorial Day you can expect a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 80s, and breezy winds northeast 10-15 mph.

