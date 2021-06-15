Wild weekend weather spills into the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deep tropical air rolled over Jacksonville over the weekend. This deep tropical air has been responsible, not only for tropical storm Bill, but our intense afternoon and evening storms.

Tropical Storm Bill has formed, starting with the deep tropical air over Jacksonville.

Along with that tropical moisture, mid-level winds (8-12,000 feet) have been light and out of a northerly direction. That has lead to extreme rainfall rates of more than 3″ in an hour, and, in turn, caused localized flooding.

Tuesday’s atmosphere will only be slightly drier.

Sunshine will kick-off the morning, with hazy sunny skies and warm steamy conditions. Morning temperatures will quickly jump into the low 90s and this will be around the lunch hour, it will be at this time that afternoon and evening storms will again erupt along the Florida-Georgia line.

Being slow movers there will again be a few backyards that will quickly fill up with water. Expect some localized flooding. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s. Winds will be light and variable, but mainly southwesterly up to 10 mph.

Ad

Wednesday through Friday will be the drier, but not dry days of the work week.

The heat will still be on as afternoon highs will again reach into the low 90s. Feel-like highs will be near 100°. Afternoon chance of rain will be in the 15-25% chances (below the climatological average of 40%).

Then there is Claudette and this weekend.

The are strong indications that once Bill fades on Wednesday, Claudette will quickly form in the Gulf of Mexico.

Depending on its strength and track, we could again be in store for heavy localized rainfall this weekend.

Start making some back-up plans if you have any outdoor plans for this weekend.