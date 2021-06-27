Tropical disturbance organizes east of Jacksonville

A cluster of thunderstorms in the Atlantic east of Jacksonville has increased in coverage, leading to increased odds that a tropical system could develop offshore Monday.

A nearby buoy and ship observations indicate that a small low pressure system has formed about 500 miles east-southeast of the Georgia-South Carolina border.

Surface pressures have begun to fall across the area, and some additional development of this system will be possible later today, and especially on Monday when the system will move across the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream.

The time for it to become a tropical depression or storm would need to happen soon since it will be over land by Monday Afternoon.

The system only had a 10% chance of developing, yet within less than 24 hours, it increased to 50%, according to the National Hurricane Center.

An Air Force Reserve Unit reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon, if necessary.

Regardless of any further development, the Weather Authority has been anticipating a bit of an uptick in rain Monday as the moisture increases. Winds would not blow much more than 20-30 mph within passing onshore afternoon showers.