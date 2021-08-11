Florida in cone of Tropical Storm Fred

Hurricane Center finally upgrading Potential Tropical Storm 6 to... Tropical storm Fred. This happened with the Tuesday evening 11 p.m. update. Hurricane Hunters were able to find slightly stronger winds and a small drop in the central pressure. Of course, this is well corroborated by impressive satellite images the past few hours.

As of 11 p.m. Tropical Storm Fred is located about 215 miles from the Dominican Republic. Moving to the West-northwest at 17 mph

Fred is still a long way off from possibly impacting Jacksonville, but we’re on the edge of the forecast cone that projects it could reach South Florida by Saturday.

Sunday-Monday would be the earliest. Forecast models are in awesome agreement that over the next three to four days the storm should track right over the islands of Puerto Rico, then Hispaniola and then just north of Cuba.

That track would leave Fred weak, with little chance of rapid intensification. RI, or rapid intensification, is a process where a tropical system intensifies quickly, something that does commonly happen in the months of August, September and early October.

This seems unlikely for this track directly over the islands.

The track has the system approaching South Florida later Friday, nearing the Middle Keys and lower Keys.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques

U.S. Virgin Islands

Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

After an active first month of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the tropics have been quiet. This year’s fifth named storm -- Hurricane Elsa -- formed July 1 and was briefly a hurricane before coming ashore in Florida’s Big Bend a week later. Locally, here in Jacksonville (far from the center) we had 3-5″ of rain and a number of notable tornadoes.