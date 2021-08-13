Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida; Tropical Depression 7 forms

All eyes are on not one, but two systems in the Tropics as the Atlantic hurricane season is far from over.

The first: Fred.

As of 5 p.m., Fred remained a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds around 35 mph.

Forecasters say tropical depression Fred is slowly strengthening and could regain tropical storm status Friday or by Saturday. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Saturday, and this general motion should continue through early Monday.

The National Hurricane Center expects Fred to approach the Keys on Saturday and southwest Florida on Sunday.

Fred became a tropical storm on Tuesday but weakened to a depression as it spun over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding.

5 p.m. TD Fred

The second: Tropical Depression Seven.

As of 5 p.m., TD-7 was about 675 miles from the Leeward Islands. Its max sustained winds were 35 mph, and part of the cone included southern Florida.

Ad

The depression was moving to the west near 22 mph. According to the NHC, the center of the depression is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

The NHC said the depression could become a tropical storm Friday night or on Saturday.