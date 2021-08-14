Tropical Storm Grace forms overnight, reaching Leeward Islands tonight

We’re waking up to our newest Tropical Storm today, Tropical Storm Grace.

As of 8 a.m., Grace was about 355 miles from the Leeward Islands. Its max sustained winds are 40 mph, and part of the cone includes the far southern tip of southern Florida.

The Tropical storm is moving to the west at roughly 22 mph. According to the NHC, the center of Grace is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

NHC Key Messages for Tropical Storm Grace (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

In the coming days there’s a great deal of uncertainty with the storm. Most models agree it will pass over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic but when the storms approaches Cuba that’s where models either push the storm north or south.

Right now the cone has Grace reaching the far southern tip of Florida by Wednesday into Thursday this week. One possible track would be Grace turning north slightly, moving up the east coast of Florida. Now if Grace stays south it could push into the Gulf, not impacting the northeast coast of Florida.

We will be watching Tropical Storm Grace very carefully.