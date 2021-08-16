Tropical Depression Eight forms northeast of Bermuda

The newest Tropical Depression formed late Sunday night, Tropical Depression Eight.

The storm is located 135 miles east-northeast of Bermuda and has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. Eight is moving south at 7 mph.

National Hurricane Center 11 p.m. Discussion:

“At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 33.2 North, longitude 62.7 West. The depression is moving toward the south near 7 mph (11 km/h). A slow clockwise turn toward the west is anticipated during the next couple of days, followed by a continued westward motion on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression will move east and south of Bermuda during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Monday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1014 mb (29.95 inches).”