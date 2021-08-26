Lather, rinse, repeat, seasonal heat and coastal showers

Happy Thursday! We’re waking up to some mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and areas of patchy fog.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll warm up into the upper 80s with partly sunny skies and a chance for scattered showers. Our rain chances will slowly increase after lunch as coastal showers push onshore. Timeframe looks to be 11am through the evening.

With theses storms you can expect heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning.

We’ll dry out briefly overnight before coastal morning showers return before sunrise with morning lows in the 70s.

Daytime highs on Friday will climb into the upper 80s with scattered costal showers continuing through mid afternoon before slowly drying out in the evening.

Saturday will be similar with morning coastal showers and highs in the upper 80s.

Starting Sunday we’ll dry out with a bit more sunshine in our forecast and highs climbing back into the 90s by Monday.