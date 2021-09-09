Mindy will weaken and pass just north of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mindy never had the chance to really organize, and arguably was caught up in a very diffluent upper-level wind pattern, which allowed for her brief existence.

OK, enough with the meteorological jargon. Basically, Mindy wasn’t a classic system and is similar to an area of low pressure that developed over the Bahamas in July.

Unlike Mindy, that system was never named (it should have been named Fred). Actually, that system looked very impressive and had a well-defined circulation -- as hurricane hunters checked the system, they verified the strong surface circulation. But, hurricane hunters also determined the atmosphere was particularly dry and the National Hurricane Center decided not to name that system.

The should have looked the other way with this system as well, but alas, the National Hurricane Center went for it.

Based upon one buoy, 41039, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Mindy at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Now we are stuck sorting out the reality of this very weak system and the possible impacts on our weather.

The expectations are, Mindy will track just north of Jacksonville, along the Florida-Georgia line. That will leave Jacksonville in the drier, breezy side of Mindy.

Mindy impacts on Jacksonville: Mix of sun, downpours and breezy.

Overnight winds will be southerly, up to 12 mph. These winds will likely be briefly gusty, up to 30 mph in some of the heavier downpours that will take place in bands of showers. Because Jacksonville will be on the southern side of the track, we will only have brief, yet vigorous downpours through about noon Thursday.

Brief downpours translate into non-flooding downpours that will accumulate less than an inch in most backyards south of the Florida-Georgia line. During those downpours, it will be all that of a tropical depression. Briefly intense.

Tornadoes will be a threat as well. The threat will be mainly in Florida and could take place just as Tropical Depression Mindy passes just north of town. That will be in the morning hours on Thursday.

Where will the worst of the rains/weather take place?

Most likely it will be from Valdosta to Waycross to Savannah, Georgia. There, rainfall may exceed 3″ and winds may exceed 35 mph as the core of then Tropical Depression Mindy slides off the Georgia coastline just after noon.

Summing up: Overnight Wednesday into sunrise Thursday, partly cloudy with a few brief downpours. Overnight lows will be steamy, in the mid-70s, feel-like temperatures around 80°. Winds will be southerly, up to 12 mph. Rainfall will be under 1/2″.

Thursday will be a very changeable weather day, with the worst of the weather from Valdosta to Waycross to Savannah. Off-on downpours and mixed sunshine will dominate the morning hours. By lunch, the heaviest of the rains will begin to move off the coast allowing for sunshine and only a few lingering afternoon showers on Thursday.

Highs will range from near 90° from Palatka to St. Augustine to highs around 86° in Jacksonville to the low 80s in Georgia. Winds will be westerly and gusty, up to 25 mph in Jacksonville, south of town and shifting from the southeast to the northeast well north of Jacksonville. Rainfall will range up to an inch in Jacksonville to maybe 3″ in Central Georgia.

Tornado threat will be present in Florida.

Not much different than what we see on umbrella days, other than a greater tornado threat in Florida.

North of Mindy's track will see heavier rains, gustier winds