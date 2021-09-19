NHC names 16th storm of the season, Tropical Storm Peter

The National Hurricane Center has named Tropical Storm Peter in the Atlantic 60 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Peter has max winds of 40 mph and is moving northwest at 15 mph.

Models show Tropical Storm Peter tracking west, gaining strength and then getting pushed to the northeast due to a strong cold front that will push across the eastern U.S. This would be best case scenario keeping the storm away from Florida and the East Coast.

Euro Model (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

5 AM Discussion:

The center of Tropical Storm Peter was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 53.5 West. Peter is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue this morning. A turn back toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur by this afternoon, with that motion continuing into Wednesday. On the forecast track, Peter is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening trend by late Monday and on Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center, mainly to the northeast and southeast of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

Hazards:

RAINFALL: The outer bands south of the Tropical Storm Peter could produce rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches across portions of the Northern Leeward Islands, including the Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico late Sunday into Tuesday. This rainfall may lead to areas of urban and small stream flooding.

SURF: Swells generated by Tropical Storm Peter are expected to reach the northern Leeward Islands Sunday night and Monday. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.