Hot Hump day or a warm Wednesday

A warm Wednesday with sunny skies. The dry streak continues as a weak cold front and increasing onshore wind will offer a slight chance of showers this weekend for coastal counties.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind NW/SE 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Mostly clear and mild overnight with patchy fog.
Thursday: Clear and calm with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind E 5-15 mph. A few clouds, cool over night with patchy fog.
Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this weekend.
7am 66
8am 68
10am 77
11am 82
12pm 85
3pm 89
5pm 86
8pm 79
10pm 76
11pm 75
Sunrise: 7:19 am
Sunset: 7:14 pm