Hot Hump day or a warm Wednesday

Hot hump day to a warm weekend

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY
A warm Wednesday with sunny skies.  The dry streak continues as a weak cold front and increasing onshore wind will offer a slight chance of showers this weekend for coastal counties.

Today:  Mostly sunny and warm.  Wind NW/SE 5-15 mph.  Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s.  Mostly clear and mild overnight with patchy fog.

Thursday:  Clear and calm with patchy fog.  Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s.  Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s.  Wind E 5-15 mph.  A few clouds, cool over night with patchy fog.

Looking ahead:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this weekend.

7am 66

8am 68

10am 77

11am 82

12pm 85

3pm 89

5pm 86

8pm 79

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise:  7:19 am

Sunset:  7:14 pm

