Hot Hump day or a warm Wednesday

A warm Wednesday with sunny skies. The dry streak continues as a weak cold front and increasing onshore wind will offer a slight chance of showers this weekend for coastal counties.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind NW/SE 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Mostly clear and mild overnight with patchy fog.

Thursday: Clear and calm with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s. Wind E 5-15 mph. A few clouds, cool over night with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this weekend.

7am 66

8am 68

10am 77

11am 82

12pm 85

3pm 89

5pm 86

8pm 79

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 7:14 pm