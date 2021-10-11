Seasonal with a few isolated showers

Happy Monday!

Isolated showers continue to move onshore this evening mainly across our southern counties including St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam County. These are just brief periods of moderate rains.

We’ll dry out and clear out overnight with morning lows dropping into the mid to low 60s inland and low 70s along the coast.

Tuesday will be trending above average as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance for a coastal shower.

This pattern will follow us through the workweek with highs in the upper 80s. Our next front will pass over the weekend increasing our rain chances slightly and dropping our temperatures back into the low 80s.