Fabulously Fall!

A cool and breezy start to the week. Mostly clear to mostly sunny skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afernoon as highs remain below seasonal averages. Breezy northeast wind will keep a chill in the air.

Today: Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s. Wind, northeast 10 - 15 mph. Mostly clear and calm with patchy fog tonight.

Tuesday: A chilly start with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Mostly sunny, not as windy, with highs i the 70s to low 80s. Clear skies with patchy fog inland overnight.

Looking ahead: Warming temperatures through the end of the week with a slight chance of showers late Friday.

7am 50

8am 53

9am 59

10am 65

11am 71

12pm 74

3pm 78

5pm 74

8pm 66

10pm 64

11pm 63

Sunrise: 7:31 am

Sunset: 6:52 pm