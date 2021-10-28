Cloudy icon
SnapJax Sunrise: Viewers submit breathtaking photos of Thursday’s sunrise

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

SnapJax submission from firedude04 in Jacksonville Beach -- "Red skies in the morning…. Wow, what a treat!"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s just like the saying: Red sky at night, sailors’ delight. Red sky at morning, sailors take warning.

A beautiful sunrise occurred on Thursday right before a News4Jax Weather Alert Day.

RELATED | As last storms move offshore Weather Authority Alert Day will expire at 3 PM

Showers and storms pushed through leaving wet roads and a Tornado Watch for all of northeast Florida.

SnapJax users flocked to the app to post stunning and breathtaking photos from all over the area.

