Today is a Weather Authority Alert Day. Cloudy skies with showers, storms expected through the day. The showers, storms will start as early as 5 a.m. along I-75 then spreading across I-10 6 a.m. to 7a.m. and I-95 around 8 a.m.
Today: Cloudy with showers and storms near and along I-75 around early then shifting toward the beaches through late morning, 100 percent chance. There will be a break in the widespread coverage from noon through around 2pm. The cold front will then move through with another round of showers, storms, 40-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind S/SW 15-20 mph.
Friday: Cloudy to partly cloudy with showers possible through the day. Cloudy skies will start the day with showers possible, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures will be a little cooler, in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 60s to 70s. Partly cloudy skies with showers ending late.
Looking ahead: Brrr...eezy and cool weekend. Sunny skies with less than seasonal temperatures expected through the weeknd
7am 57
8am 60
9am 69
10am 73
11am 76
12pm 78
3pm 80
5pm 78
8pm 74
10pm 72
11pm 70
Sunrise: 7:38 am
Sunset: 6:42 pm