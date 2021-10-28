Today is a Weather Authority Alert Day. Cloudy skies with showers, storms expected through the day. The showers, storms will start as early as 5 a.m. along I-75 then spreading across I-10 6 a.m. to 7a.m. and I-95 around 8 a.m.

Today: Cloudy with showers and storms near and along I-75 around early then shifting toward the beaches through late morning, 100 percent chance. There will be a break in the widespread coverage from noon through around 2pm. The cold front will then move through with another round of showers, storms, 40-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind S/SW 15-20 mph.

Friday: Cloudy to partly cloudy with showers possible through the day. Cloudy skies will start the day with showers possible, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures will be a little cooler, in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 60s to 70s. Partly cloudy skies with showers ending late.

Ad

Looking ahead: Brrr...eezy and cool weekend. Sunny skies with less than seasonal temperatures expected through the weeknd

7am 57

8am 60

9am 69

10am 73

11am 76

12pm 78

3pm 80

5pm 78

8pm 74

10pm 72

11pm 70

Sunrise: 7:38 am

Sunset: 6:42 pm