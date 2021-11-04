Cloudy and cool today then wind, rain and a Weather Alert Friday

Breezy under cloudy skies with less than seasonal temperatures. Cloudy skies continue tonight with shower spreading across our area early Friday morning. A developing nor’easter will impact our area Friday and Saturday with the strongest effects along our beaches and rivers.

Today: Becoming cloudy with afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Cloudy and cool overnight, patchy fog inland.

Friday: Weather Alert day as the nor’easter strengthens. Wind and rain impact, especially along our beaches and rivers. Flooding possible along area rivers and our beaches at times of high tide. Rainfall amounts for coastal zones will average 1-3 inches. Wind, NE 20-25 mph. Wake-up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 50s to 60s. Rain continues overnight.

Looking ahead: Still feeling the effects of the nor’easter with wind and rain through midday day Saturday. We’re getting and extra hour of sunny skies Sunday!

7am 56

8am 59

9am 62

10am 64

11am 65

12pm 66

3pm 70

5pm 68

8pm 63

10pm 62

11pm 61

Sunrise: 7:43 am

Sunset: 6:36 pm