Veterans Day forecast and a peek at the weekend too!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Launch is set for 9:03 p.m.

As you step outside, look for the moon, if you don’t see it right away, you probably will NOT be able to see the Falcon 9 - Crew 3 launch. Clouds will be a problem, so if you don’t see the waxing moon or Jupiter (the bright star) you will have difficulty seeing the launch.

If you see the moon, face the moon and look near the horizon just slightly off to your left.

Although the launch is at 9:03 p.m. it takes about 30 seconds for the rocket to “pop” over the horizon for us to see it in Jacksonville.

Good news? If you don’t see it, there will be another Falcon 9 launch on Friday morning (after sunrise) at 7:31 a.m. Skies may be a little more clear then, we will update tomorrow.

Speaking about Veterans Day, there are a few showers in the forecast. These hopefully come either around sunrise, mainly south of Jacksonville, or, in the mid-afternoon. This will be the more likely time to see scattered showers (isolated downpours). This will also be around the time of our hottest temperatures, which may touch 80° for those who live along US 301. Beaches will be cooler.

More on the weekend outlook later, but expect a little bit of everything: Warm, sunshine, clouds, chilly, breezy and a few Saturday showers.