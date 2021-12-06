Foggy start then partly cloudy and dry, showers return midweek

A warm and dry start to the week. Cloudy skies with showers develop midweek as temperatures remain above normal.
Today: Dense fog will start the day with local Dense Fog advisories through 9am for portions of northeast Florida, southeast Georgia. Skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures climb to the 70s this afternoon. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies overnight with patchy dense fog possible.
Tuesday: A cloudy start with patchy to dense morning fog. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s across NE FL. Cloudy skies with showers possible, increasing Wednesday.
Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers possible through Wednesday. A warm end to the week, then turning cooler this weekend, just in time for the Jacksonville Marathon.
7am 52
8am 53
9am 60
10am 66
11am 72
12pm 75
3pm 78
5pm 75
8pm 66
10pm 64
11pm 63
Sunrise: 7:10 am
Sunset: 5:26 pm