Foggy start then partly cloudy and dry, showers return midweek

A warm and dry start to the week. Cloudy skies with showers develop midweek as temperatures remain above normal.

Today: Dense fog will start the day with local Dense Fog advisories through 9am for portions of northeast Florida, southeast Georgia. Skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures climb to the 70s this afternoon. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Cloudy skies overnight with patchy dense fog possible.

Tuesday: A cloudy start with patchy to dense morning fog. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s across NE FL. Cloudy skies with showers possible, increasing Wednesday.

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers possible through Wednesday. A warm end to the week, then turning cooler this weekend, just in time for the Jacksonville Marathon.

7am 52

8am 53

9am 60

10am 66

11am 72

12pm 75

3pm 78

5pm 75

8pm 66

10pm 64

11pm 63

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm