A warm Wednesday, near record highs to come

A warm Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Damp, sticky and humid with patchy fog then partly cloudy and warmer. A few showers possible along our coastal zones. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with patchy fog forming late. Warmer days ahead.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 50s for southeast Georgia, 50s to 60s for northeast Florida. Partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for southeast Georgia, 70s across northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Patchy fog late.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind ENE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog, mainly inland, overnight.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry through the end of the week. Showers return late Saturday with a cold front dragging cooler air to the area Sunday, early next week.

7am 58

8am 60

9am 65

10am 69

11am 71

12pm 73

3pm 75

5pm 71

8pm 65

10pm 64

11pm 63

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm