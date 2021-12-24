Jackets this morning, flip flops this afternoon

Warming trend starts today. A chilly start with patchy fog. A good morning for something warm in your cup. Becoming sunny and warm with highs near to above seasonal. Clear and cool overnight, patchy inland fog.

Friday: A chilly start with patchy fog for inland NE FL and SE GA. Morning lows in the 30s and 40s for SE GA, 40s to low 50s for NE FL. Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind N/S 5-10 mph. And to all, a good night....

Saturday: Scattered paper, ribbons and bows with patchy fog. Tinsel, garland and the fresh smell of pine under sunny skies with highs in the 70s area wide. Lights will twinkle under clear skies...light patchy fog inland.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry this weekend and much of next week.

7am 44

8am 46

10am 58

11am 63

12pm 67

3pm 71

5pm 68

8pm 58

10pm 56

11pm 55

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:32 pm