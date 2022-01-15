Seasonal and sunny ahead of our big weekend cold front

Happy Saturday!

Daytime highs will steadily climb into the upper 60s with some spots popping that 70° mark. Mostly sunny skies will stick around through mid afternoon before the clouds roll in.

Widespread rainfall will slowly move in on the I-75 corridor late Saturday evening between 8pm-11pm before tracking east overnight. The rainfall will likely drop 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts. thouse in southern St. Johns, Flager and Putnam County will see the potential for a few stronger thunderstorms.

Showers will linger into early Sunday morning and taper off by 9-10 a.m.

Wild Weekend Weather Outlook

Sunday will start off damp before drying out and becoming a chilly, damp and WINDY day. Winds on Sunday will be start out of the south before shifting southwest at 20-25 mph with gusts 30+ mph.

A Gale Warning has been issued along the coast starting Sunday at 3am and lasting through Monday at 4am. winds will sit between 20-25 mph with gusts 40+ mph. Seas will sit between 5-8 feet.

Cold air will move in behind the strong cold front leaving us chilly Monday and Tuesday with daytime highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Some locations across SE GA may see freezing temperatures by Tuesday morning.

We’ll slowly warm up into the seasonal 60s by midweek.