Breezy, chilly start then sunny, Inland freeze tonight, tomorrow morning

Cloudy with a chilly breeze this morning. Widespread wind chill values in the 30s. Becoming partly cloudy with less wind this afternoon as highs remain below seasonal levels. A Freeze Warning overnight for inland areas of NE FL and SE GA through 9am Tuesday.

Today: A chilly start with cloudy skies. Feels Like temperatures in the 30s widespread. Becoming partly cloudy with less wind this afternoon, W 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Clear skies with freezing temperatures overnight.

Tuesday: A Freeze Warning through 9am for inland areas. Clear, calm and cold with wake up temperatures in the upper 20s to 30s inland, upper 30s to low 40s along our beaches. Sunny and cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Clear skies overnight with patchy frost possible.

Looking ahead: Sunny and mild midweek followed by increasing chances for showers Thursday and through the weekend.

7am 40

8am 41

9am 45

10am 49

11am 51

12pm 53

3pm 57

5pm 55

8pm 48

10pm 45

11pm 43

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:50 pm