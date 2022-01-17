Breezy, chilly start then sunny, Inland freeze tonight, tomorrow morning

Cloudy with a chilly breeze this morning. Widespread wind chill values in the 30s. Becoming partly cloudy with less wind this afternoon as highs remain below seasonal levels. A Freeze Warning overnight for inland areas of NE FL and SE GA through 9am Tuesday.
Today: A chilly start with cloudy skies. Feels Like temperatures in the 30s widespread. Becoming partly cloudy with less wind this afternoon, W 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Clear skies with freezing temperatures overnight.
Tuesday: A Freeze Warning through 9am for inland areas. Clear, calm and cold with wake up temperatures in the upper 20s to 30s inland, upper 30s to low 40s along our beaches. Sunny and cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Clear skies overnight with patchy frost possible.
Looking ahead: Sunny and mild midweek followed by increasing chances for showers Thursday and through the weekend.
7am 40
8am 41
9am 45
10am 49
11am 51
12pm 53
3pm 57
5pm 55
8pm 48
10pm 45
11pm 43
Sunrise: 7:23 am
Sunset: 5:50 pm